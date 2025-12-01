Embiid (knee) registered 18 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 142-134 double-overtime loss to the Hawks.

Making just his seventh appearance of the season after missing the 76ers' prior nine games due to right knee injury management, Embiid surprisingly ended up seeing his most minutes of the campaign. The 76ers may have planned to keep Embiid closer to his season-long average of 23.3 minutes per game heading into Sunday, but the two extra periods likely contributed to him seeing some extra run. The 76ers did still elect to hold Embiid out for the entire second overtime period, and the veteran center remains likely to have his minutes monitored carefully moving forward, even though he's ostensibly healthy again. Embiid is also a good bet to continue sitting out one half of back-to-back sets, with the 76ers' next one coming Thursday (versus Warriors) and Friday (at Bucks).