76ers' Joel Embiid: Second straight double-double

Embiid had 31 points (12-24 FG, 4-8 3PT, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss at Oklahoma City.

Embiid received rest in Philadelphia's Wednesday matchup against the Magic, but he looked very good in his return and now has four double-doubles in his last five appearances -- he also topped the 30-point mark for the second time this season. Philadelphia's clear go-to guy on offense this season over Ben Simmons, the Cameroon native averages 24.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game since the end of this two-game suspension earlier this month.