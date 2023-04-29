Head coach Doc Rivers indicated Saturday that he would say Embiid didn't do anything in practice and would label him "doubtful" for Game 1 against the Celtics on Monday if he "was a betting man," Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Embiid's absence from practice certainly doesn't bode well with Game 1 just two days away, and Rivers' comments don't provide an outlook that is any rosier. The team will release its official injury report for the contest Sunday, at which point we'll get an official sense of where his chances of suiting up lie.
