76ers' Joel Embiid: Set to be rested Tuesday
Embiid will be rested for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reports.
It does not appear as though Embiid is battling any sort of injury, and the Sixers said Monday that the decision came down to monitoring the big man's overall workload. Embiid, who has missed just one regular season game thus far, played 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Pacers -- the Sixers' fourth straight victory -- and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals. The expectation is that Embiid will return to availability Thursday in Sacramento.
