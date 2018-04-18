76ers' Joel Embiid: Set to do 'light practicing'

Embiid (eye) will take part some "light practicing" Wednesday, but there is no update on his status ahead of Thursday's Game 3 against Miami, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Though it was reported that Embiid did not participate in any contact drills during Tuesday's practice, coach Brett Brown revealed Wednesday that Embiid did take part in some contact drills Tuesday. So, it appears he's making steady progress and could be available for Thursday's game assuming Wednesday's practice goes well. That said, the team continues to keep his status in the dark, so we'll have to consider him simply questionable for the contest until further notice.