76ers' Joel Embiid: Set to do 'light practicing'
Embiid (eye) will take part some "light practicing" Wednesday, but there is no update on his status ahead of Thursday's Game 3 against Miami, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Though it was reported that Embiid did not participate in any contact drills during Tuesday's practice, coach Brett Brown revealed Wednesday that Embiid did take part in some contact drills Tuesday. So, it appears he's making steady progress and could be available for Thursday's game assuming Wednesday's practice goes well. That said, the team continues to keep his status in the dark, so we'll have to consider him simply questionable for the contest until further notice.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Progresses to shooting, non-contact practice•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Game 3•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will remain out for Game 2•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Targeting Game 2 or 3 for return•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Out for Game 1•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Unlikely to play in Game 1 of playoffs•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....