Embiid (knee) will play in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Celtics, barring any unexpected setbacks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid has been upgraded from doubtful to available Wednesday after missing Game 1 with a right knee sprain. The MVP center should replace Paul Reed in the starting lineup but could play limited minutes depending on his fitness level once the contest begins. Embiid averaged 46.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in 39.5 minutes across his previous two matchups with Boston this season.