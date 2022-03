Embiid (back) will be available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers took the decision down to the wire, allowing Embiid to test out his back during warmups, but the big man has ultimately been cleared to take the floor. He did not appear to be affected by the back issue during Friday's win over the Mavs, which he finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one block and a season-high five steals in 34 minutes.