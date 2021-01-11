Embiid (back) will return to action Monday against Atlanta, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Embiid was held out of Saturday's game against Denver due to a sore back, but he'd also expressed concerns about potential COVID-19 exposure. Nonetheless, Embiid made the trip to Atlanta with the team and will be back in the lineup at center for what will likely be a depleted Sixers team. Philly has five games on the schedule this week, though that includes a pair of back-to-back sets, so it's unlikely that Embiid is available for all five contests.