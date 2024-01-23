Embiid ended Monday's 133-123 win over San Antonio with 70 points (24-41 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 21-23 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes.

The 70 points were not only a new career high for Embiid, they also set a new 76ers record, topping the 68 points scored by Wilt Chamberlain in 1967. The 29-year-old center has scored at least 30 points in 21 straight games dating back to Nov. 17, averaging 38.3 points, 11.6 boards, 5.9 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.2 threes over that stretch as he pushes for his second straight MVP Award.