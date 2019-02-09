76ers' Joel Embiid: Seventh straight double-double

Embiid scored 15 points (4-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-110 win over the Nuggets.

Matched up against Nikola Jokic, Embiid had more trouble than usual on the offensive end but still produced his seventh straight double-double and league-leading 45th of the season. His shot volume was also right around its usual level, a good sign that his fantasy value won't take a hit even with Tobias Harris now looking for touches in a Sixers uniform.