Embiid recorded 32 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 110-102 victory over the Bucks.

Embiid couldn't repeat his career-best performance against the Jazz in which he sniffed a rare quadruple-double, but he delivered another monster stat line Friday while also ending just two assists away from posting what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. Embiid has been on fire since returning from a three-game absence in late October and early November, as he's recorded five double-doubles in a row while averaging 38.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.8 blocks and 0.8 steals per game in that span.