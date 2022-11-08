Embiid produced 33 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 16-16 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 100-88 win over the Suns.

Embiid returned from a three-game absence due to a non-COVID illness but it didn't look as if that had been the case, as he carried the team offensively, recorded his fourth double-double (in seven appearances) and also excelled as a passing threat with five dimes, tying his season-best output so far. Embiid has now scored at least 30 points in three of his last five games and the Sixers need him at his best, especially with James Harden (foot) out and Tyrese Maxey showing some signs of inconsistency at times.