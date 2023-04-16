Embiid supplied 26 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-101 win over Brooklyn in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Embiid didn't exactly dominate as he'd done in other games during the regular season. Still, he was very efficient in this one and posted a solid stat line as Philly breezed to victory in the series opener. Embiid led the league in scoring during the regular season and should be the 76ers' go-to player on offense every time they step on the floor.