76ers' Joel Embiid: Shines in win over Detroit

Embiid had 20 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win at the Pistons.

Embiid was questionable heading into this game due to an illness, but he showed no effects of the ailment and delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court. Considering he is healthy, Embiid should play a key role during Wednesday's tough Christmas matchup at home against the Bucks.