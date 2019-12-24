76ers' Joel Embiid: Shines in win over Detroit
Embiid had 20 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win at the Pistons.
Embiid was questionable heading into this game due to an illness, but he showed no effects of the ailment and delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court. Considering he is healthy, Embiid should play a key role during Wednesday's tough Christmas matchup at home against the Bucks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...