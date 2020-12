Embiid (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

The 26-year-old was a late scratch for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland due to back tightness, but it appears his absence will be limited to one game. Embiid should be back in the starting lineup Tuesday, though the 76ers are liable to remain cautious after the back flareup.