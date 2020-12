Embiid recorded 29 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3PT, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes in the 113-107 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Embiid came to play in the win Wednesday. The center easily led Philadelphia with his overall play on both ends of the court. He posted a double-double and just missed a perfect night from the line. Embiid will not always be a point machine, but his board play is tremendous, and he will always be candidate for rebounds night in and night out.