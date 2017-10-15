76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out of practice Sunday
Embiid was held out of Sunday's practice due to a left ankle sprain and left knee rehabilitation, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This is the first we've heard of the ankle sprain, so Embiid likely suffered that during Friday's preseason finale against the Heat. While the Sixers are slated to be as safe as possible with Embiid early on this season, coach Brett Brown did mention he expects to have Embiid back at practice over the next few days, which should mean he's eventually available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Wizards.
