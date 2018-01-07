76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out practice Sunday
Embiid (back) sat out Sunday's practice, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid has been dealing with a sore back since December and it appears to be flaring up a bit once again. The Sixers will hold him out of practice Sunday with the hope that the pain subsides, though he should now be considered questionable heading into Thursday's matchup with the Celtics. That said, he'll have another three days off prior to that contest, so there's certainly a chance Embiid sees some improvement and is able to take the court as usual.
