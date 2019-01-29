76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out shootaround, expected to play
Embiid did not take part in shootaround but still expects to play Tuesday against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid is apparently dealing with an upset stomach, but the team expects him to be fine by the time tip-off rolls around at 10:30 PM ET. The All-Star starter sat out the team's previous game in Denver for rest purposes.
