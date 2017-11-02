76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out Thursday's practice for rest
Embiid sat out Thursday's practice for rest, but is available to play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid is coming off an impressive 21-point, 12-rebound outing Wednesday, but as always, the Sixers will attempt to limit his workload as much as possible and had him sit out Thursday's session for rest. That being said, the Sixers don't anticipate him missing any time and he's expected to play as usual on Friday. Still, it's worth it to monitor his status up until tip off to make sure he's in the starting lineup as usual.
