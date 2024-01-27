Embiid won't play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee soreness, Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reports.

Embiid didn't previously appear on the 76ers' injury report leading up to Saturday's contest but ended up being a late scratch due to the same injury that previously kept him out for three straight games earlier this month. In Embiid's absence, expect Paul Reed, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris to see more minutes in the frontcourt. Embiid's next chance to play will come Monday at Portland.