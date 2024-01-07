Embiid (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid had been listed as questionable after experiencing some swelling in his left knee following Friday's 128-92 loss to the Knicks, and after he wasn't on the floor for warmups Saturday, the 76ers downgraded him to out for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Fortunately for Embiid, he'll have some extended time to heal up with the 76ers not playing their next game until Wednesday against Atlanta. Paul Reed will start at center in Embiid's place Saturday and could be in store for heavy minutes.