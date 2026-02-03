Embiid is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to right ankle and knee injury management.

This was a likely decision by the 76ers, considering Tuesday is the second half of a back-to-back set. The expectation is that Embiid will return to the the lineup for Thursday's showdown against the Lakers. With the superstar big man sitting out against Golden State, Andre Drummond makes sense as a plug-and-play fantasy option as the likely starter at center.