Embiid won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Bulls due to the "score differential", Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid exited Wednesday's game at halftime with the Sixers leading 76-48. The superstar center had tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes. Embiid should be good to go for Friday's game versus the Warriors, as the 76ers are likely just ensuring their MVP-caliber center doesn't pick up a garbage-time injury in the blowout.