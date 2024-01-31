Embiid will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of the left knee injury he sustained in Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Warriors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid had already missed the 76ers' preceding two games with left knee soreness before returning to action Tuesday but leaving with 4:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, when the Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga landed on the center's knee while pursuing a loose ball. Per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com, head coach Nick Nurse said after the game that the injury Embiid suffered Tuesday isn't a setback related to the previous left knee issue, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 76ers exercise caution with the reigning MVP over their upcoming stretch of games. A further complicating matter is the league's new rule for season-long award eligibility, as Embiid can miss only five more games before becoming ineligible to win a second consecutive MVP award. The 76ers will await the results of Embiid's MRI before making any decisions on his status, but if he's forced to miss more time as a result of the injury, Paul Reed would likely step back in as Philadelphia's starting center. Additionally, Mo Bamba will likely re-enter the rotation, and forwards such as Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and Kenyon Martin could also garner increased playing time.