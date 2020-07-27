Embiid (calf) is scheduled to participate in a light practice Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A tight right calf prevented Embiid from playing in Sunday's scrimmage with the Thunder, but the injury only looks to be a day-to-day concern for the star center at this juncture. The 76ers will wait and see how Embiid's calf responds to Monday's workout before determining whether he's fit to play in the exhibition finale Tuesday against the Mavericks. Al Horford replaced Embiid in the starting five Sunday but is expected to fill a bench role if the 76ers are at full strength when the season restarts Saturday against the Pacers.