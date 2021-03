Embiid will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his knee injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid exited Friday's game after coming down awkwardly after a dunk, and he was in considerable pain. More information regarding the severity of the injury could be revealed once the results of the MRI are known. The center has been initially diagnosed with a hyperextended knee and won't return to Friday's matchup, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.