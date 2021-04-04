Embiid tallied 24 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 12-17 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.

Embiid (knee) didn't miss a beat in his return to the starting lineup after missing 10 games due to a left knee bruise. Before Saturday's game, the 27-year-old was posting career highs in points (29.9), steals (1.2) and field-goal percentage (52.5) in 31 games. He looked healthy Saturday, which bodes well for his rest-of-season outlook. The fifth-year center should hover between 30-40 minutes the rest of the way for a 76ers team barely staving off the Nets for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.