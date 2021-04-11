Embiid tallied 27 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9), nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-93 win over the Thunder.

The 27-year-old bounced back from Friday's 14-point effort to post 27 points in 27 minutes. Embiid also swatted four shots, giving him 13 games in a row with at least one block. The fifth-year center has now played three games in a row, including a back-to-back set, which bodes well for his rest-of-season availability. Embiid should play all the minutes he can handle the rest of the way with the 76ers only 1.0 games behind the Nets for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.