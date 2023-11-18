Embiid accumulated 32 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 126-116 victory over the Hawks.

Embiid looked good despite dealing with a sore hip, and the star big man ended just three rebounds and two assists away from notching what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. One of the best frontcourt players in the league and an absolute fantasy stud, Embiid has reached the 30-point mark in four of his last five outings while averaging 32.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in November.