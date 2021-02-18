Embiid recorded 31 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Rockets.

Embiid ended just one assist shy of putting up his first triple-double of the campaign, though he did register a season-high mark in assists while grabbing double-digit rebounds for the 15th time. He has been absolutely dominant this season and could be in line for an even bigger role if Ben Simmons (illness) is forced to sit out Friday's matchup against the Bulls.