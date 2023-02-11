Embiid recorded 35 points (14-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 119-108 win over the Knicks.

Embiid continues to dominate for the 76ers and fantasy managers alike. Embiid's double-double Friday makes his seventh over his last ten contests and marks his 27th of the season so far. Embiid sits second in the MVP odds at this point in the season behind back-to-back winner Nikola Jokic. He is a top-5 fantasy option, regardless of position.