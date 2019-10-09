76ers' Joel Embiid: Solid in limited action

Embiid tallied 17 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and an assist over 14 minutes Tuesday against Guangzhou.

Embiid only played in the first half of the exhibition, but he did more than enough to prove that he's ready for the regular season. He knocked down all nine of his attempts from the charity stripe while also putting together an impressive shooting performance from the field. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 76ers continue to limit his minutes leading up to opening night.