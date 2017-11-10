76ers' Joel Embiid: Solid in return to action

Embiid (rest) compiled 22 points (7-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 109-108 loss to the Kings.

Embiid returned to action on Thursday, collecting a season-high 15 rebounds in the process. He appeared to be healthy, also attempting a season-high 20 field-goals. While he only converted on seven of those, the fact he was played 32 minutes, likely indicates he was purely rested in the previous game. He did go down towards the end of the game, sending shockwaves through his owner's hearts, however, did play on and looked completely fine.