76ers' Joel Embiid: Solid line in lopsided loss

Embiid racked up 29 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 137-106 loss to the Heat.

Embiid turned in an impressive stat line, albeit in a blowout defeat. Having lost three straight by double digits, Embiid and company will look to get back on track during the final tilt of this current four-game road trip in Thursday's matchup versus the Bucks.