Embiid (knee) is available and will start against the Hornets on Saturday.

Embiid was tabbed as questionable, and the coaching staff wanted to see how he'd respond before deciding on him, but he went unscathed during his pre-game routine, so he will start and handle his regular workload. Embiid has scored at least 36 points in his last three games since returning from a three-game spell on the sidelines between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12 due to a knee injury.