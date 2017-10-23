76ers' Joel Embiid: Starting as expected Monday

Updating a previous report, Embiid will start at center as expected Monday vs. the Pistons, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

There were conflicting reports regarding Embiid's presence in the starting lineup, though as originally expected, he'll take his spot at center in the top unit after sitting out Saturday's game for rest. Coach Brett Brown has mentioned that Embiid's minutes are going to be based on the flow of the game, though it doesn't appear he'll see too many restrictions on Monday. Look for Amir Johnson to come off the bench.