76ers' Joel Embiid: Starting as expected Wednesday
Embiid will start at center in Wednesday's tilt with the Nets.
Embiid wasn't listed on the team's injury report earlier Wednesday, so this was always expected after he was held out of Monday's game for rest purposes. Look for Embiid to take on his typical spot in the starting unit and the Sixers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so he should see a full workload. Embiid also has a favorable matchup against a Nets squad that struggles to defend opposing centers, so fantasy owners should go ahead and activate him with confidence.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected to be available•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will not play Monday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Sunday vs. Thunder•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts double-double in win over Spurs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be playing back-to-backs 'fairly soon'•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...