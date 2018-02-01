76ers' Joel Embiid: Starting as expected Wednesday

Embiid will start at center in Wednesday's tilt with the Nets.

Embiid wasn't listed on the team's injury report earlier Wednesday, so this was always expected after he was held out of Monday's game for rest purposes. Look for Embiid to take on his typical spot in the starting unit and the Sixers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so he should see a full workload. Embiid also has a favorable matchup against a Nets squad that struggles to defend opposing centers, so fantasy owners should go ahead and activate him with confidence.