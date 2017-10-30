76ers' Joel Embiid: Starting at center Monday vs. Rockets

Embiid (hand) will play and start at center for Monday's matchup with the Rockets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After injurying his right hand during Saturday's contest, Embiid underwent a precautionary X-ray, which came back negative. Following the results, Embiid said he wouldn't miss any time, and that has now been confirmed with his listing in the starting lineup. There's been no indication that Embiid will have his minutes limited either, so look for him to take on his typical workload. Embiid has averaged 27.6 mintues per game so far this season.