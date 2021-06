Embiid (knee) is starting Game 6 against Atlanta on Friday.

Embiid was questionable once again heading into Friday's matchup, but he'll continue to play through his knee injury as the 76ers attempt to stave off elimination in Game 6. The 27-year-old has averaged 32.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 36.4 minutes per game across the first five contests in the series.