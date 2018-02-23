76ers' Joel Embiid: Starting Thursday vs. Chicago
Embiid, as expected, is starting for Thursday's contest against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Embiid missed the team's last game prior to the All-Star break due to an ankle injury, prompting Amir Johnson to draw a start. But, with Embiid healthy, he'll assume his usual role.
