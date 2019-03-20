76ers' Joel Embiid: Starting Wednesday
Embiid will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston.
Embiid will return to the starting-five after being held out of Tuesday's game against Charlotte for rest purposes. In 58 appearances this year, Embiid's averaging 27.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 33.7 minutes.
