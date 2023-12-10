Coach Nick Nurse said Embiid's status for Monday's game against the Wizards is to be determined, but the reigning MVP was a full participant in Sunday's practice after tweaking his knee during Friday's win over Atlanta, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid finished Friday's 125-114 win with 38 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in 36 minutes, but Nurse said after the contest that he was concerned about Embiid's knee. Philadelphia will presumably be cautious with the superstar big man, but given his participation in practice, it appears like Embiid has no intentions of missing any games. Regardless, Embiid will likely have an injury designation when the 76ers release their injury report Sunday afternoon, and he figures to be a game-time decision ahead of Monday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff.