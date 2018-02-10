76ers' Joel Embiid: Status for Saturday uncertain
Coach Brett Brown indicated following Friday's victory over the Pelicans that he was unsure if Embiid (ankle) would play the second half of a back-to-back set versus the Clippers on Saturday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Embiid was dominant Friday, posting 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two steals, and a block in just 24 minutes. His relatively low minute total, which was the result of a blow out, to go along with no travel figure to be cause for optimism regarding his status for Saturday. Expect an update on the big man's status once the team provides more information.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Friday against Pelicans•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable with right ankle injury•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as starter Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...