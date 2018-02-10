76ers' Joel Embiid: Status for Saturday uncertain

Coach Brett Brown indicated following Friday's victory over the Pelicans that he was unsure if Embiid (ankle) would play the second half of a back-to-back set versus the Clippers on Saturday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Embiid was dominant Friday, posting 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two steals, and a block in just 24 minutes. His relatively low minute total, which was the result of a blow out, to go along with no travel figure to be cause for optimism regarding his status for Saturday. Expect an update on the big man's status once the team provides more information.