76ers' Joel Embiid: Status iffy for playoffs

Embiid (knee) may not be ready to go for the start of the 76ers' first-round playoff series this weekend, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

GM Elton Brand acknowledged the possibility that Embiid may need additional time to heal up from a sore left knee, which will keep him out of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Bulls and sidelined him for four of the previous six contests. Having Embiid unavailable for even a single game in a first-round matchup would be a major blow to Philadelphia, with the 76ers likely to get by with a committee of Boban Marjanovic, Jonah Bolden (knee), Amir Johnson and Greg Monroe in such a scenario. Embiid finished up the regular season with career highs in points (27.5 per game), rebounds (13.6) and assists (3.7).