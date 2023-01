Embiid (foot) didn't participate much in Tuesday's practice, and his status for Wednesday versus the Nets is uncertain, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Embiid rested his bothersome left foot during Sunday's game against the Kings, and it seems likely he's bound for a similar outcome Wednesday. The team's injury report later in the day should shed more light on his status for the contest, but a questionable designation seems most likely.