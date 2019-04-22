76ers' Joel Embiid: Status unclear for Game 5
Embiid (knee) hasn't revealed his status for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nets, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
No surprise here, but Embiid said Monday that he wants to "keep [Brooklyn] guessing" with regard to his availability for the potentially series-clinching game. The big man put up 31 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals in a dominant Game 4 on Saturday, but he missed the previous game and was limited to 45 combined minutes in Games 1 and 2 while battling an ongoing knee issue. Look for another update at shootaround Tuesday morning, though it's certainly possible Sixers will wait to make an official call until close to game-time.
