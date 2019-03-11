76ers' Joel Embiid: Stellar in return
Embiid scored 33 points (11-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-15 FT) and collected 12 rebounds along with two steals over 28 minutes Sunday against the Pacers.
Embiid didn't show any rust in his return from an eight-game absence due to a knee injury. He shot just over 50.0 percent from the field and attempted 15 shots from the charity stripe in a 106-89 victory. The Sixers managed to go 4-4 in Embiid's absence, but they'll be thrilled to have him back in the starting lineup, especially considering his 27.3 ppg and 13.5 rpg average through 54 games this year.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...