Embiid had 38 points (14-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 46 minutes during Friday's 133-122 overtime victory over the Lakers.

Embiid faced little resistance throughout Friday's matchup, especially in the early going. He scored 20 of his 38 points in the first quarter, knocking down eight of nine attempts from the field including a pair of triples in the first 12 minutes of action. Embiid has reached the 30-point threshold in nine of his last 11 matchups, averaging 35.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks during this impressive run.