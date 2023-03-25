Embiid (calf) produced 46 points (13-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 19-22 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Warriors.

Embiid dominated the Warriors' frontcourt all game long, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors' three-point shooting outpaced the 76ers' offense. The MVP candidate left Philadelphia's previous contest at halftime due to a calf injury, but he showed no signs of any limitations en route to his highest-scoring outing since Jan. 28. Across 12 March appearances, Embiid is averaging 35.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals with 61/36/84 shooting splits.